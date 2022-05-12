Man dies suddenly at Garson establishment

Emergency crews were called to a business on Falconbridge Road in Greater Sudbury's Garson area around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday after a man was found unresponsive, police say.

"Unfortunately, the 30-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene," Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Thursday.

"His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes."

Police are working with the coroner's office to confirm the cause of death but said foul play is not suspected.

No details were given about the location of where the death occurred.

"A post-mortem will be conducted through the coroner’s office in order to assist in determining a cause of death. We do not speculate on a cause of death, we wait for the coroner’s determination and report," Dunn said.