Man dies while in police custody in Brandon: IIU

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in custody of the Brandon Police Service on Sunday.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Brandon police arrested the man for a number of Criminal Code offences, including flight from police, breach of release order, and drug-related offences.

The IIU notes that while the man was in custody, police called for Brandon Fire and Emergency Services as the man “displayed unusual behaviour.”

The man’s condition quickly deteriorated and he was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU has taken over this investigation. Since the situation involves a death, a civilian monitor request will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Any witnesses or those with information or video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues.