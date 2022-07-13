Man discovered on fire dies in hospital: Police
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
Police were called early Tuesday morning for reports of a person on fire in the parking lot of a business near Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive.
According to police, the victim succumbed to his injuries last night in hospital.
At this time, his name is not being released at the request of family.
