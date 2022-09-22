Man drives quad into northern Alberta RCMP detachment
One person has been charged after an RCMP detachment building in northern Alberta was damaged by a quad.
On Sept. 16 shortly after 1 p.m., a man was seen outside the Chateh, Alta., RCMP detachment during burnouts on a quad, police say.
Mounties say the man drove the quad, which was equipped with a snow blade on the front, into the employee and public entrance doors repeatedly, as well as into a vehicle and over landscaping.
He reportedly tried to flee the scene, but was arrested by police.
No one was injured during the incident, but the building sustained significant damage.
A 25-year-old man from Chateh has been charged with:
- Three counts of mischief over $5,000
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Breaking and entering with intent to a business
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand (alcohol)
- Possession of property obtained by crime
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Sept. 26.
Chateh is about 850 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
