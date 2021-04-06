Man driving 63 km/h over limit with infant in back seat among holiday weekend tickets: EPS

Nine Edmonton drivers, one with an infant in the passenger seat, were caught speeding through the Easter weekend and will be heading to court because of it, according to police.

“We understand that many citizens are likely experiencing cabin fever to the max these days, as a result of being stuck at home during the pandemic,” said Staff Sgt. James McLeod with the Traffic Enforcement Section in a news release.

“That, however, doesn’t give anyone the right to hit city streets and drive with reckless abandon, placing themselves and others around them in serious jeopardy. It’s not going to be tolerated.”

In those nine cases, the drivers were travelling at speeds between 51 km/h and 75 km/h over the speed limit, according to police.

EPS added that the person driving 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, at Manning Drive and 17 Street, had a learner's licence.

One speeder, nabbed Saturday around 5:15 p.m., “especially drew McLeod’s ire.”

Police said they caught the driver of a BMW 750i going 163 km/h on Anthony Henday Drive near 137 Avenue. The officer also noticed the driver had his one-month-old daughter in the back seat.

All nine drivers were issued mandatory court summons.