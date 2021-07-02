Man driving in 'erratic manner' set van on fire during chase: Saskatoon police

An attempted traffic stop Thursday night quickly turned into a pursuit that ended in a fiery conclusion, according to police.

Officers tried to stop a 31-year-old man driving a Ford Freestar in the 100 block of Witney Avenue because he was believed to be wanted on outstanding warrants, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

However, the man continued driving and attempted to evade police, SPS said.

Police say the vehicle made its way west onto 22nd Street, driving in an "erratic manner" before hitting a Corman Park police vehicle.

The van turned around and started to travel back into the city and at one point was driving in the wrong lane, SPS said.

Members of the SPS air support unit witnessed the man stop and start setting a fire inside the van, according to police.

He then continued to drive further east on 22nd Street while the car was on fire, before stopping in a ditch near Circle Drive and leaving the van.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and the driver was brought into custody.

Police say the Corman Park police officer was not injured.

The man is facing multiple charges including dangerous driving, evading police, arson and breach of court conditions. He was also found wanted on outstanding warrants.