Man driving stolen vehicle tries to steal another vehicle at Kitchener gas station: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle when he stopped at a Kitchener gas station and attempted to steal another vehicle.
Police say they were tipped off by Woodstock police around 7:30 p.m. on Friday that a wanted man was driving a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.
Around 15 minutes later, police found the vehicle being driven dangerously near Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road.
Police say they tried to stop the driver, but when they drove through a red light, officers decided not to pursue for public safety reasons.
The man then allegedly stopped at a gas station on Doon Village Road and tried to steal another vehicle before he ran off on foot.
The owners of the vehicle were not hurt, drove off, and contacted police.
Officers went to the gas station and say they found suspected meth in the stolen vehicle.
Police say the man was located, arrested, and suspected fentanyl and meth were found on him.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation, flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, drug possession, and robbery.
