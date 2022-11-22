Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds

Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.

Police say they don’t know where the man was shot or who dropped him off, but that he is 22 years old and is from southern Ontario.

He was brought to the ER at 11:55 p.m. with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The man was dropped off by another man who immediately left the scene,” the release said.

“They arrived at the hospital in a red SUV.”

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division are in the process of obtaining video surveillance footage from the hospital and officers will be canvassing the area for information,” police said.

“At this time, it is unknown where the original incident took place.”

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.