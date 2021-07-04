Man drowns after swimming in Frenchman’s Bay in Pickering, Ont.

A man has died after swimming in Frenchman’s Bay in Pickering Sunday afternoon, according to Durham Regional police.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a drowning at the bay.

Police say a man in his 30s was swimming and disappeared under the water.

The man was eventually located and CPR was performed.

However, police say the man has been pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

