Man drowns in Mississippi River west of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning of a 25-year-old Gatineau man in the Mississippi River west of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to an emergency call near the village of Blakeny in Mississippi Mills at approximately 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say officers attending the scene found the man had died in a section of the river where the "water moves rapidly."
The victim has been identified as Pascal Bredin, 25, of Gatineau, Que.
The Lanark County OPP continues to investigate.
