Man drowns in Mississippi River west of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning of a 25-year-old Gatineau man in the Mississippi River west of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to an emergency call near the village of Blakeny in Mississippi Mills at approximately 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers attending the scene found the man had died in a section of the river where the "water moves rapidly."

The victim has been identified as Pascal Bredin, 25, of Gatineau, Que.

The Lanark County OPP continues to investigate.