Man drowns in Thompson on Monday: RCMP

A 48-year-old man from Thompson drowned while swimming in the Burntwood River Monday night.

Thompson RCMP were called at approximately 5:10 p.m. to the Mile Hart Bridge in Thompson. Officers were told by witnesses at the scene that a man was swimming by himself in the river and started to drift away from shore. The man was seen struggling to stay afloat.

Bystanders were able to get the man out of the water and begin CPR until EMS arrived at the scene. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.