Man drowns trying to save two children west of Sault Ste. Marie

A southern Ontario man drowned July 19 trying to rescue two children swimming in Haviland Bay, west of Sault Ste. Marie.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 9:15 p.m., along with Goulais Fire and Rescue, Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

"Investigation determined two adults and two children were in a boat, which was stationary in the water," police said in a news release Friday.

"The two children were swimming with their lifejackets on and began to drift away from the boat. Both adults entered the water and attempted to bring the children back to the boat."

Police haven't described the sequence of events that led to the drowning, only saying the victim was Andrew Heubach, 34, from Brantford.

"The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," police said.