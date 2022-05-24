Man drowns while swimming in Nanaimo lake

Police say a man in his late 30s drowned while swimming in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday evening.

The man's body was recovered from Long Lake by Nanaimo Search and Rescue members Monday morning.

The man's family reportedly told police he went for a swim after 6 p.m. and wasn't seen again.

When he didn’t return home the next morning, the police were called.

The RCMP notified Nanaimo Search and Rescue, who located the man's body within minutes of launching their boat, police said.

Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

"Our investigators were told that the individual had consumed a large quantity of alcohol before swimming, so that could have been a contributing factor," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien on Tuesday.

"It is that time of the year when the lakes are warming up, people will be swimming," he added.

"It's great to have somebody with you, keeping an eye on you and if you are consuming alcohol you've got make sure you space that accordingly so it doesn’t have an impact on your ability to swim."