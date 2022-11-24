Man dumped garbage into yard of people who didn't hire him: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service arrested a 59-year-old man after he allegedly dumped garbage into the yard of the people who didn’t give him a job.

On Sunday, police received a report of a man backing up his car though the hedges of a yard on Hazelwood Crescent in Brandon. Officers said the suspect then dumped garbage into the yard.

Police investigated and allege the suspect was upset that these homeowners did not employ him, and he retaliated.

Officers arrested the man on Monday. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January on a charge of mischief under $5,000.