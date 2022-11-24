Man dumped garbage into yard of people who didn't hire him: Brandon police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Brandon Police Service arrested a 59-year-old man after he allegedly dumped garbage into the yard of the people who didn’t give him a job.
On Sunday, police received a report of a man backing up his car though the hedges of a yard on Hazelwood Crescent in Brandon. Officers said the suspect then dumped garbage into the yard.
Police investigated and allege the suspect was upset that these homeowners did not employ him, and he retaliated.
Officers arrested the man on Monday. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January on a charge of mischief under $5,000.
-
Algoma District ski attraction opens early this seasonDespite temperatures above freezing, alpine enthusiasts in the Algoma District were able to hit the slopes today.
-
New leadership added to Northern Ontario's medical schoolThere's new leadership at Northern Ontario's School of Medicine. As the school embarks on its new path, as a university, it has named its new chancellor and board of governors.
-
Students in Sudbury build warming shelter for snowmobile ridersStudents at a Sudbury-area high school got a unique chance to learn more about the trades by building a warming station for a local snowmobile club.
-
Future of Steel City NerdCon in questionA popular event in Sault Ste. Marie may not return next year. Organizers of Steel City NerdCon say with plans for a bigger event in 2023 fell through, coupled with the loss of its usual venue, the future of the event is in question.
-
Critical Minerals Innovation Fund gets boost from the provinceOntario's Minister of Mines George Pirie informed the mining and education sector that the Ford government is putting five million dollars towards the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund to increase research and development of new technologies.
-
IIO clears officers of wrongdoing in death of Saanich man who accidentally shot himself with crossbowB.C.'s police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds to believe any officers committed an offence when a Saanich man died from a self-inflicted crossbow wound in his home in February.
-
North Bay students learn STEM though coding Lego robotsNorth Bay students are getting a chance for a fun learning opportunity. They're learning science, technology, engineering and math through coding Lego robots.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drainedHospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
-
Influenza cases, hospitalizations surpass last flu season totalsSix more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials.