Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

One man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the mall at around 12:30 p.m. for an incident near the north entrance.

The Calgary Fire Department said the victim was in an electrical room at the time.

EMS said they arrived to find the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are saddened that an employee of a contractor was injured and subsequently died while working at our property," a spokesperson for Southcentre Mall said in a statement to CTV.

"Everyone who works at Southcentre is a part of a committed community and our staff are deeply impacted by what occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family."

In a statement sent to CTV News, ENMAX said while it was "aware of a tragic situation at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday" it did not involve the company's equipment or team members.

"Our hearts go out to those affected," ENMAX said.

"Following the incident and our arrival on site, our ENMAX team temporarily disabled power to the mall to enable a safe investigation."

Southcentre will be closed for the remainder of the day.