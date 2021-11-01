Man enters bedroom of mother and child in North Bay in the middle of the night

A 22-year-old stranger entered the bedroom of a mother and child in the middle of the night Oct. 30, the North Bay Police Service said Monday.

The man is now facing charges, police said in a news release.

"It is alleged that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday … the accused unlawfully entered a residence on First Avenue East, North Bay, and entered the bedroom of the victim and the victim’s child," police said.

"After a verbal exchange with the victim, the accused left the residence at which point the victim contacted the North Bay Police Service."

Police found the suspect outside the home and arrested him. He is charged with one count of unlawfully being in a dwelling.

The accused and victim are not known to one another, police said.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear in court Dec. 7.