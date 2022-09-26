Man escapes uninjured as fire destroys home near Courtenay, B.C.

One man escaped a fire that destroyed his home north of Courtenay, B.C., early Monday morning.

Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says the blaze was called in at 2:30 a.m. on Langlois Road. The fire had consumed much of the home before firefighters arrived.

"Upon arrival our first-in crews found a fully involved home with the fire starting to get into the cedar trees and the bush that is surrounding it,” MacDonald said.

Courtenay firefighters were assisted by additional manpower and water from the Merville and Oyster River fire departments.

MacDonald says the fire had already burned off the roof and most of the exterior walls prior to their arrival. Crews had to contend with flames spreading in all directions and a second building that had ignited.

"We just started with the exposures first – they were our first priority with keeping the fire from spreading into the bush and also protecting the small shed that was off to the side of it," he said. "Once we got that under control we started back in and knocking down the flames in the house."

MacDonald says that while it is unfortunate the home was lost, the situation could have been much worse.

"There was lots of vegetation in close proximity to the house, lots of standing timber, lots of other fuels so it was very fortunate this fire was taking place towards the tail end of September when we’re getting into more fall conditions rather than July or August but conditions are still pretty dry" he said.

The lone occupant of the home escaped without injuries and was being assisted by emergency services. Crews have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.