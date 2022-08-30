Man exposed himself in public, assaulted 3 women near Vancouver library: police

A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting three women near a Vancouver library this week.

Police said the incident unfolded just before 8 a.m. Monday near the Vancouver Public Library branch on Georgia Street.

One woman who was walking in the area at the time was approached by a man she didn't know who allegedly had his penis exposed, police said.

While calling 911, the woman had to walk into traffic to get away from the man and she reported to police that a second woman was accosted by the suspect. That woman reportedly ran away after the man grabbed her leg.

The man apparently charged after a third woman and she hid from the him in a nearby office tower.

Police said Andrew Jack Kim was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act.

"The woman who was grabbed by the leg left the area before the police arrived, and investigators would like to speak with her," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

"There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward. Please make a report if you’ve been a victim of crime."

Anyone who witnessed the assaults is asked to call police at 604-717-0600.

Kim is still in custody, police said.