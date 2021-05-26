Man exposes himself in Guelph parking lot

Guelph police are investigating after a man exposed himself in the parking lot of a busy plaza Tuesday evening.

Officials say shortly before 6 p.m. the man was walking through a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West when he exposed himself.

He was last seen walking on Silvercreek Parkway towards Greengate Road.

Police say the man is described as black, around 5’7” and was wearing a green shirt with camouflage pants.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.