Man exposes himself to a female driver: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman Saturday evening.

Shortly after 4 p.m. police say they received a call from a woman indicating that she was pulling out of a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road, when a man crossed in front of her vehicle.

She said he then stopped in front of the vehicle and exposed himself while looking at her.

According to police, the man is described as a Black, between 40 to 45 years old, short with a skinny build and black hair. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt and plaid shorts.

Officials say the man was last seen walking eastbound on Willow Road. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the man.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.



