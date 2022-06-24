Man exposes himself to two girls in Stittsville

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a man exposed himself to two girls in Stittsville.

The incident occurred in the area of Abbott Street West and Stittsville Main Street on Wednesday.

Two girls, under the age of 16, were standing at the intersection when they were approached by a vehicle at approximately 3:45 p.m.

"The windows were rolled down, and the male driver called over to the girls, exposing his genitals," police said.The girls left the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30s, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a brown scruffy beard. He was wearing an orange construction vest and brown khaki pants.

The vehicle is described as a green four-door sedan with rust on the bottom of the doors, light brown seats and silver bars on the roof.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.