Police in Guelph are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot over the weekend.

According to a news release, the victim was in the parking lot of a store on Paisley Road at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday when the incident happened.

Officials said that a man drove toward her and started conversing with her, which is when she noticed that he had his genitals exposed.

The victim went into a nearby store and the man left the area.

According to police, the suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old with brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a winter hat and a black ski jacket. He was driving a red four-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.