Man exposes himself, urinates on items at Winnipeg grocery store: police
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and urinated on unpaid items at a grocery store.
The Winnipeg Police Service said a man went to the store in the 1000 block of Gateway Road on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. Officers said he hid unpaid items, exposed himself and urinated on the items before leaving the store.
According to police, he then boarded a bus and threatened to assault the driver because of his driving. Police said the bus was stopped at Main Street and Margaret Avenue. The driver and passengers left the bus safely, and police were contacted. Transit supervisors were on the scene, and police said the man refused to exit the bus.
Christopher Lawrence Tomiuk, 41, was arrested and charged with uttering threats, two counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and committing an indecent act.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
-
Downtown Halifax looks to attract customers this Christmas seasonEfforts are underway to attract consumers away from big stores to downtown shopping districts, like Spring Garden Road.
-
The Alliston Lions Club holds 1st ‘Festival of Lights’The Alliston Lions Club adds a holiday contest to help everyone get in the holiday spirit.
-
Calgary man charged with weapons trafficking in connection with RCMP investigationBlackfalds RCMP are seeking the public's help to find a Calgary man wanted for a number of weapons-related offences.
-
National Music Centre celebrates 5th anniversary with virtual galaAnyone up for a gala in sweatpants? You'll have that opportunity Friday night, when the National Music Centre livestreams Niisito, a celebration of the power of music to build bridges between diverse communities in Canada.
-
Some B.C. schools forced to close due to flooding reopen with rotating in-person learning for studentsSome schools that have been closed for weeks in southern B.C. because of flooding are slowly reopening.
-
Provincial curling speil showcases local talent in WadenaA Sask Curling Tour event in Wadena is giving a local man the chance to showcase his talent in his home town.
-
Manitoba's newest political party right-of-centre setting sights on next electionA new party on Manitoba's political playing field is identifying itself as a grassroots right-of-centre party.
-
Sask. mother who killed newborn daughter sentenced to 6 yearsA judge handed down a six-year sentence for a Kindersley woman who killed her newborn daughter.
-
B.C. expects higher than national GDP growth this year, but flood recovery costs still not talliedThe B.C. government says it's optimistic about the province's economic growth in the coming year, though the costs of recent flooding and extreme weather have not been fully calculated yet.