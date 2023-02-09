Man faces 15 charges after cocaine, bear spray seized from vehicle: Cape Breton police

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after Cape Breton Regional Police say they seized drugs, bear spray and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle.

Police first tried to stop the vehicle on Jan. 31, however they say the man did not cooperate and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Police say officers were unable to safely follow the suspect at that time.

On Wednesday, police found the vehicle again and were able to stop the man from leaving a residence in Membertou, N.S.

Police say street crime officers found cocaine, cash, bear spray and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The force says the man was arrested, along with a 27-year-old passenger.

Stephen William Murrin has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

seven breaches of previous court-ordered conditions

three breaches of a probation order

Murrin was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Thursday.

The passenger was released on a promise to appear in court on March 27. He will face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.