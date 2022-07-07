Man faces 35 criminal charges for 18 different break and enters of Calgary businesses
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A Calgary man faces 35 criminal code charges related to at least 18 break and enters and thefts at different Calgary businesses in April and May of this year.
Businesses included restaurants, cycle shops, cannabis dispensaries, liquor stores and others.
The suspect's technique involved forcing his way into a business by both smashing windows and doors, or by prying a door open.
Once inside, he took anything that could be sold, including electronics, cannabis, cash and bikes.
Police estimate the suspect stole an estimated $150,000 worth of property and did an estimated $40,000 worth of damage to the businesses.
Devon White, 28, remains in custody pending his next appearance in court on Wednesday, July 13.
