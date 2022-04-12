Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Malcolm Edson Haggerty, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
The charges come after Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 7:30 p.m., Monday.
When officers arrived on scene, police say they found a 47-year-old man who had been stabbed.
The suspect, who police say who is known to the victim, had fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Police say the man is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Police say they arrested Haggerty at 9 a.m. He was set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.
