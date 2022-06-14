Man faces attempted murder charge after incident at Saskatoon hospital

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident inside Royal University Hospital.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to Royal University Hospital (RUH) after an assault was reported in a public area of the hospital, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

A 55-year-old man had allegedly been stabbed by a 39-year-old man, police said.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody by RUH security officers and turned over to Saskatoon Police Service officers who subsequently arrested the man.

The 55-year-old man is in critical condition, SPS said.

He is receiving treatment in hospital, according to police.

The 39-year-old remains in custody.