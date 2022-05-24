Man faces charges after allegedly chasing person with a knife in Saint John

A man is facing charges after he allegedly chased a person with a knife in Saint John, N.B., over the weekend.

The Saint John Police Force says officers responded to a disturbance on Water Street around 2:20 a.m., Sunday.

When police arrived, they say they witnessed a man chasing a person with a 12-inch fixed blade knife.

An officer confronted the suspect, ordered him to drop the knife, and arrested him at the scene.

No one was injured.

The 26-year-old man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.