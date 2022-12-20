Man faces charges after allegedly stabbing woman at Eskasoni, N.S., home
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly stabbing a woman at a home on Eskasoni First Nation on Sunday.
Eskasoni RCMP and other first responders responded to the residence on Pine Street around 5:25 a.m.
When they arrived, police say they learned a man had stabbed a woman several times before fleeing the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers searched the area and found the man in the Eskasoni RCMP Detachment parking lot.
Elvis Errold Janssens, 43, was arrested and held overnight.
Janssens is being charged with:
- attempted murder
- assault with a weapon
- assault
- uttering threats
- mischief
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Wednesday morning.
