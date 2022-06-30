Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in Halifax
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say patrol officers saw a man with an outstanding warrant walking on Robie Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers tried bringing the man into custody, but they say he ran, leading police on a chase before entering a residence at the corner of Macara and Agricola streets.
Police circled the home and one officer was seen climbing in after him through a window.
The man was taken out of the residence by two police officers before being placed on the ground.
Police say he was taken into custody without further incident around 7:11 p.m.
He remains in custody ahead of a court date in relation to the warrant and break and enter charges.
