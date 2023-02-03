Man faces charges after Moose Jaw police found guns and drugs following motor vehicle collision

A man is facing charges after Moose Jaw police found guns and drugs in a vehicle on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a “rollover” motor vehicle collision on Thatcher Drive at 8:49 a.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

A 26-year-old man was treated at the scene by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found two handguns as well as drugs, including cocaine, Xanax, and codeine, with an estimated street value of $15,000.

The accused is facing multiple charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, weapons offences, proceeds of crime, and driving offences.

He will make his appearance in court at a later date.