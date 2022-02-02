Man faces charges after N.S. RCMP seize guns, ammunition from Pictou County home

A man is facing charges after police say they seized several guns and ammunition from a home in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Inverness RCMP launched an investigation on Jan. 10 after a video that appeared to show a man waving a handgun inside a business was posted on social media. Police say the man also appeared to have a magazine that was over capacity.

Police determined the incident happened in Whycocomagh, N.S.

The investigation led RCMP to a home on High Street in Pictou, N.S., where they executed a search warrant on Jan. 26.

Police say they seized five restricted firearms, including rifles and handguns, one unrestricted firearm, prohibited magazines, ammunition, body armour, a duty belt with attached holster, and magazine pouches and cellphones during the raid.

Before searching the home, police say they had asked the 35-year-old suspect to come to the local RCMP detachment, and that he did so and was arrested without incident.

The Pictou man was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms, weapons, ammunition, or explosive substances.

The man, who has not been named, is facing the following charges:

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm at an authorized place

The man is due to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on May 30.