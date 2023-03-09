Man faces charges after police find drugs in stolen car: N.B. RCMP
A man from Moncton, N.B., has been charged following a traffic stop in Dieppe.
Codiac Regional RCMP officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Paul Street in Dieppe around 10 p.m. on March 1.
Police say they determined the license plate on the vehicle was fake so they conducted a traffic stop, before realizing the car had been reported stolen.
According to an RCMP news release, officers searched the vehicle and seized quantities of what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and money.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, and the passenger, a 34-year-old man, were both arrested at the scene. The 34-year-old man was later released and police say will be charged at a later date.
Jesse James Wallace appeared in Moncton provincial court via video link on March 2, and was charged with:
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
Wallace was released from custody and is due in court on April 13.
The investigation is ongoing.
