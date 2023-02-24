Man faces charges after rash of vehicle thefts in Windsor, N.S.

A Windsor, N.S., man has been arrested following a rash of vehicle thefts in the area.

Tuesday morning, West Hants District RCMP says it received several reports of vehicles having been broken into,with items stolen from the vehicles overnight.

Police say eight vehicles on Payzant Drive, Fairfield Court, Town Road, and Goosie Loop were targeted.

The RCMP says officers located and safely arrested a 25-year-old Windsor man later in the day.

He was later released on conditions and is expected to face charges of mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on April 4.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered.