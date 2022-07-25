Man faces charges in chemical spray attack: Summerside police

A man is facing charges after police say he sprayed another man with a chemical irritant Friday evening in Summerside, P.E.I.

Just after 8 p.m., Summerside police were called to a hotel parking lot in the Central Street area after a report that someone had been sprayed in the face with some kind of chemical.

The caller gave police a description of the suspect, who had fled the scene.

Officers found the 19-year-old suspect running from the area. Police say he was taken into custody and the spray was recovered.

The victim, a 68-year-old Summerside man, was treated in hospital and released shortly after.

Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Police say the man has been remanded into custody until Monday afternoon.