Man faces child pornography, luring charges after N.S. RCMP search Windsor home

A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP searched a home in Windsor, N.S.

Police say they launched an investigation after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in June.

RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the home on July 13 and arrested a man at the scene.

Zachary Hereygers, 24, of Windsor is facing the following charges:

possession of child pornography (three counts)

transmitting child pornography (two counts)

luring a child

Hereygers was released on conditions. He is due appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 6.

The RCMP says it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for people to report suspected child pornography, which means anyone who encounters photos of videos of that nature are required to report it to police. Anyone who fails to do so could face penalties similar to those for failing to report child abuse under the province’s Child and Family Services Act.