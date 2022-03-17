Man faces harassment charge after allegedly making hundreds of 911 calls: Sask. RCMP

A 59-year-old Kenaston man has been charged after hundreds of non-urgent calls were made to the province's 911 dispatch centre.

RCMP say the calls happened between November and March. The caller did not identify themselves and did not indicate an emergency.

Officers checked the area where the calls were being made and didn't find any evidence of an emergency or anyone requiring police help, RCMP said in a news release. The investigation found the calls were made from an unregistered cell phone.

On Tuesday, Kenneth Howells was arrested and charged with one count of harassing communications as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.