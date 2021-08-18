Man faces impaired driving charges after truck slams into Saskatoon house
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a home in the city's Dundonald neighbourhood after it was reported a vehicle had slammed into a house and was possibly on fire.
The department responded to the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a fire department news release.
The first fire crew on scene confirmed neither the vehicle nor the house was on fire as was initially reported.
Fire crews secured the scene and shut off electrical and natural gas service to the house.
The truck damaged a staircase, so firefighters set up a ladder to a second-storey window to create a makeshift exit for a person stuck inside the home.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, the department says.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on scene and is facing two impaired driving charges and a charge related to dangerous driving, according to police.
---
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.
-
N.S. man, 19, airlifted to hospital after Colchester County head-on highway collisionRCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a head-on collision on a Colchester County highway that resulted in a 19-year-old man being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man caught paddling stolen canoe, flees on foot: Victoria policeVictoria police made an unusual traffic stop Monday, pulling over a man paddling a suspected stolen canoe in the city’s Gorge Waterway.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba WednesdayManitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new casesHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.
-
Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics opening on Aug. 19-21 in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.
-
'Tragic result' in multi-day search for missing New Westminster man, local police sayThe multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.
-
Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squadJosh Cassidy is one of Canada’s most successful international wheelchair racers, but he will not racing for Canada at this year's Paralympics.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.