Man faces multiple charges after morning robbery in Dartmouth

A 45-year-old man is facing charges following a robbery in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the Circle K store at 575 Main Street at 1 a.m.

Police say a man went into the store, produced a knife and threatened the employees before running away with a quantity of cash.

Halifax police, with the assistance of Halifax District RCMP members, arrested the suspect without incident in the area of Cedarwood Drive.

Jason Alan Brown is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday to face charges of:

robbery

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

possession of stolen property

disguise with intent



