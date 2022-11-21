Man faces robbery charge after alleged mugging in East Vancouver

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in East Vancouver Saturday night.

In a statement released Monday morning, police say Vancouver resident Gregory West mugged a 34-year-old woman while she was attempting to use a bank machine near Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10 p.m.

“She was approached by a stranger who asked for a cigarette. The victim refused, and the man allegedly shoved her against a wall and demanded money,” the Vancouver Police Department release reads.

Police say they located the suspect sleeping inside the ATM vestibule, arrested him and took him to jail. VPD Sgt. Steve Addison has confirmed the alleged crime happened at the Scotia Bank on Commercial Drive.

When asked whether West was known to police, Addison confirmed the suspect’s full name is Gregory Raul Platero West, and advised CTV News to search the court registry.

West appears 31 times in the registry and has amassed multiple charges since his first in 2012.

Over the course of a decade, he’s been found guilty on several counts of theft $5000 or under, mischief $5000 or under, assault and breach of probation order.

His next scheduled court appearance over the latest robbery charge is set for Nov. 28.