Man faces several charges after stealing bike: Saskatoon police

A man is facing several charges following a robbery Saturday evening, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Patrol officers were called for reports of a robbery near Preston Avenue North and 108th Street West around 5:35 p.m., a news release issued by SPS said.

A man approached the victim and produced bear spray, demanding their bicycle, the release said.

The suspect then fled on the bicycle and was located by police 15 minutes later near 25th Street East and Second Avenue North, police said.

The victim was not injured.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody and is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possessing identity documentation relating to another person and possession of a controlled substance.