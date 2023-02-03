Man faces weapon charges after incident at Kitchener health centre
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Waterloo regional police arrested a man with a weapon in connection to an incident at a health centre in Kitchener.
According to a news release, police were called to a health centre in the area of Duke Street West and College Street on Feb. 2, at around 5 p.m.
Police said staff at the site reported that they were threatened by a man brandishing an expandable baton.
Police located the man in the area shortly after the incident.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.
There were no physical injuries reported.
The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.
