Man facing 16 outstanding charges arrested on George Gordon First Nation: Sask. RCMP

A man facing over 15 outstanding charges was taken into custody after being spotted on George Gordon First Nation.

Punnichy RCMP received a confirmed sighting of a man wanted on numerous Criminal Code charges on George Gordon First Nation on Oct. 22, according to a news release.

Following the sighting, RCMP sent out several patrols which led to the wanted man being found in a parked truck outside of a local business.

When officers told the suspect he was under arrest, he allegedly locked the truck’s doors and attempted to start the vehicle, RCMP said.

Officers gained access to the vehicle through a window and attempted to arrest the suspect while he resisted.

RCMP stated that officers used a baton and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to complete the arrest. RCMP began to transport the suspect back to the Punnichy detachment.

However, while en route to the detachment, the man appeared to be falling asleep which led RCMP officers to contact EMS.

The suspect was transported to hospital and cleared for incarceration. RCMP then took the suspect into custody.

A 47-year-old man faces the charges of resisting a police officer and failure to comply with a release order condition in addition to 16 outstanding charges.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Oct. 24.