Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store

A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.

On July 30 and then again on Aug. 1, a flammable package was thrown at Mann Meats & Indian Cuisine on 34 Street NW.

While the package did not break through the business' windows the first time, it did cause damage to the store front during the second attack, which happened during the day while people were inside. No one was hurt.

Investigators were able to confirm the two incidents were related, police said in an update on Monday.

The 43-year-old who was charged on Oct. 25 faces one count of arson, one count of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of possessing incendiary material, and one count of disguise with intent.

Both attacks were captured in security video.