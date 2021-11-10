Man facing assault charges after altercation in Chatham
A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to grab a Chatham-Kent police officer’s taser following an altercation.
Police say officers responded to a disturbance in Chatham parking lot Tuesday morning after a man purposely stood in front of a cement truck travelling on Park Avenue West.
The driver was forced to slam on his brakes, narrowly missing the man, police say.
The driver then pulled into a nearby parking lot and confronted the man about his dangerous behaviour. At this time, the man allegedly spit in the driver’s face, walked away and punched another person standing nearby.
When officers arrived, the man gave them a false name, police say.
As his true identify was revealed, police say the man threw his mask into the driver’s seat of the cruiser and tried to reach for an officer’s taser.
Police have charged the man with obstruct police, assault police, attempt to disarm a police officer and two counts of assault.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Wednesday.
