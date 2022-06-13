Man facing attempted murder charges following Wallaceburg shooting

A 55-year-old Chatham man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a Wallaceburg home.

Police say officers responded to Shiloh Park Saturday around 11:04 p.m. where several witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the park.

When police arrived they located a residence that had been shot at several times with a firearm. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, police say.

There were no injuries reported. Police believe the incident was targeted.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police arrested a 55-year-old man who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The suspect was taken to the police station and held for a bail hearing.

He remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rob Bowles at 519-436-6600 ext. 655 or robbo@chatham-kent.ca.