Man facing attempted murder charges following Wallaceburg shooting
A 55-year-old Chatham man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a Wallaceburg home.
Police say officers responded to Shiloh Park Saturday around 11:04 p.m. where several witnesses reported hearing gunshots from inside the park.
When police arrived they located a residence that had been shot at several times with a firearm. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, police say.
There were no injuries reported. Police believe the incident was targeted.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police arrested a 55-year-old man who has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The suspect was taken to the police station and held for a bail hearing.
He remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rob Bowles at 519-436-6600 ext. 655 or robbo@chatham-kent.ca.
-
Half of those arrested in tense Halifax housing protest no longer facing chargesCarmel Farahbakhsh says that when she headed to a Halifax demonstration last August to protest the city's decision to tear down temporary housing for the homeless, she was expecting to peacefully make her point. Instead, the 29-year-old said she was shoved into a police vehicle, suffered a concussion and was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
-
Calgary and area braces for significant rainfallThough rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday.
-
N.B. man arrested after catalytic converters, property stolenPolice in New Brunswick have arrested a man in connection with several ongoing theft investigations in the Acadian Peninsula.
-
Alliston group home owner pleads guilty to fire code violations after 2020 blazeThe owner of a private group home that housed people with developmental disabilities and mental health issues in Alliston faces a $62,500 fine after pleading guilty to several fire code violations.
-
Saskatoon nurse never thought she’d head into a war zoneA Saskatoon nurse made the decision to travel to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid and help train crews on the ground.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scareTwo organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
No tsunami threat after earthquake rumbles off B.C. coastThere's no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake rumbled north of Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
12-year-old seriously injured in utility vehicle rolloverOPP said a 12-year-old had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the utility vehicle they were riding in rolled over.
-
No ID yet on body discovered in Bow RiverInvestigators are still working to identify a body discovered in the Bow River on Sunday afternoon but say there is no indication the death is suspicious.