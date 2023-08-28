Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm near Glenholme Marsh Road in Little Dyke, N.S., around 7 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were driving their ATVs near the road when a man shot in their direction outside his home.

The man allegedly shot in their direction again while the teenagers fled the area on their ATVs.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Officers then secured the area around the suspect’s home and talked to him on the phone, according to a Monday news release.

Police say they confirmed the suspect was the only person inside the home and then asked him to come outside with his hands up.

They say the man complied and he was arrested.

He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.

Police say he will be facing several firearms-related charges, including discharging a firearm.

Officers also executed a search warrant at the home and a firearm and ammunition were seized, according to the release.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

