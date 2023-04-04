Man facing charges after allegedly threatening people with knife in downtown Halifax
A 24-year-old man is facing charges after two alleged incidents involving a knife in downtown Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to report of a man with a knife in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Police allege a man threatened and showed a knife to a woman and a youth who were standing on a sidewalk.
Police say the man did not know the woman nor the youth.
The man then left the area on foot with a woman.
Police say a pedestrian also saw a man “waving a knife around” in a nearby building on Sackville Street.
The man left the building before officers arrived.
Police say the officers determined the man’s description matched the suspect from the earlier incident.
The man was then arrested in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street just after 5:30 p.m.
Justin Jay William Tecomba is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.
The charges include:
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- fail to comply with a probation order
