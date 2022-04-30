Man facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer in Chatham

A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to hit people with a hammer while under the influence Friday in Chatham.

Police say the incident took place in the area of St. Clair Chatham.

The man fled in his vehicle and was stopped by police who responded in the area.

Police say the man was found to have been drinking and was arrested and taken to the police station.

He was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle 80-plus, assault with a weapon, and possession of dangerous weapons.

He was released with a future court date.