Man facing charges after car stolen, electronics store broken into: Cape Breton police
Cape Breton Regional Police says a man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a car and broke into an electronics store on the same night.
Police received reports of people running from a parked vehicle on Beech Street in Sydney Mines, N.S., just after noon on Monday.
When officers arrived, they noticed a Ford F-150 at the scene matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen from a home on Shore Road overnight.
Police say the truck was also seen at a break and enter at Brad’s Electronics in North Sydney, N.S., around 4:30 a.m.
Officers tracked down a man in the area of Oxford and Queen Streets in Sydney Mines, who they say was in breach of probation conditions.
John Joseph Hawkins, 40, of Sydney Mines was arrested. He was later remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and charged with:
- Break and enter;
- Theft;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Possession of a break-in instrument; and
- Several breaches of probation and court-ordered conditions.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
